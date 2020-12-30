Dunkin'

Dunkin' Launches ‘Extra Charged' Coffee With 20% More Caffeine

The new coffee will be offered starting Wednesday

By Mia Len

In this Jan. 30, 2020, file photo, a Dunkin' black coffee and chocolate frosted donut are photographed at a location in Mount Washington, Kentucky.
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dunkin' prides itself on fueling Americans to keep them "running." Well, brace yourself, because their fuel is apparently getting stronger.

The Massachusetts-based chain announced the launch of its new "Extra Charged Coffee," which it says contains 20% more caffeine than its Classic coffee and debuts Wednesday.

The company said a medium Extra Charged Coffee will be offered at a special $2 price through Jan. 26.

The company also announced two additional coffee products: Dunkin' Midnight, which it calls its darkest roast ever; and Explorer Batch, a "medium roast featuring dark berry notes."

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

coronavirus 7 hours ago

Half of U.S. States Will Raise Their Minimum Wage in 2021—and More Pay Hikes Could Be on the Way

Donald Trump Dec 29

McConnell Blocks $2,000 Stimulus Checks, Then Ties Them to Unrelated Trump Demands on Tech and Election

This article tagged under:

Dunkin'dunkin donutscoffeeDunkin
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us