More Than a Dozen Kids Hurt After E-Bike Battery Sparks Fire at NYC Daycare Center

A lithium-ion battery from an e-bike sparked the devastating fire at a Queens daycare center that hurt more than a dozen kids, one of them critically, officials say, marking the latest in a series of blazes linked to such units.

The fire broke out in the middle of Wednesday afternoon in the basement of what appeared to be a duplex near the corner of 72nd Drive near 147th Street in Kew Gardens Hills. The daycare center was being run out of the basement, as was a dental lab, according to officials with the city's buildings department.

In total, 18 children were pulled from the fiery scene. One of those kids was taken to a hospital in critical condition. There was no immediate update on the child's status Thursday. The other 17 were cleared at the scene, officials said, noting any injuries they may have endured were minor. Their parents came to pick them up and take them home.

An E-Bike battery apparently sparked a fire that injured 18 kids at a Queens day care. Romney Smith reports.

The fire was under control within about 40 minutes, officials said. Still, significant damage was done.

Lithium-ion batteries have accounted for a growing share of fires in New York City and elsewhere in recent years. They're inherently flammable, which is why airlines don't allow them in checked baggage, and ultra-sensitive to heat. The packaging also tends to degrade more quickly, increasing the risk of fire and, potentially, widespread damage.

According to a New York Times report, lithium-ion batteries caused about 200 fires and six deaths in New York City last year.

"Unfortunately, it’s a fairly common occurrence throughout the city the last couple of years and into this year, of lithium-ion batteries," FDNY Chief John Esposito said. Here are some tips for handling those batteries safely.

The status of the daycare center itself is still under investigation, including whether the people operating it had a valid license to do so. Some neighbors were unaware the home had two active businesses inside it.

"I don’t know who the owners are, but I did figure since the parents were dropping off," said neighbor Benny Taubenfeld, who saw parents bringing their kids to the house regularly over the past year. "I see them bringing the babies and then leaving them, going back in the car. I figured it was a babysitter service going on there."

A man who lives next door said he trusted the woman running the daycare to look after his 2-year-old child.

"My child was at this care...she does not need to be licensed, she has our own permission to watch over our kids," said Rabbi Emmanuel.

As questions are raised about the day care itself, fire investigators are looking into what may have sparked the blaze, and say an e-bike's lithium ion battery may be to blame. NBC New York's Chris Jose reports.

A man who was listed as the owner of the house hung up the phone when reached by NBC New York.

A short time later, the homeowner was seen opening the front door for two officials from the Department of Buildings, who came to continue their investigation. About an hour later, he exited the house with a woman wearing a “federal investigator” fleece jacket, though it was not immediately clear why she was at the home.

The DOB issued violations for illegal construction work done at the now-boarded-up home without proper work permits, and for occupying the space meant for accessory storage — not a daycare facility or dental lab. The department also issued a full vacate order on the home, meaning no one is allowed to live there for the time being.

The city's Department of Health told NBC New York that they are providing all information in the case to the New York State Office of Children and Family Services, which will determine the next steps.

An investigation is ongoing.