Groundhog Day

Punxsutawney Phil, the Groundhog, Predicts Early Spring

Awoken by the crowd's chants of “Phil!” the groundhog was hoisted in the air for the assembly to hail before making his decision

Punxsutawney Phil
Getty Images

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog on Sunday declared: “Spring will be early, it's a certainty.”

At sunrise on Groundhog Day, members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle revealed the cuddly oracle's prediction — his 134th “prognostication,” according to the Pennsylvania Tourism Office.

Awoken by the crowd's chants of “Phil!” the groundhog was hoisted in the air for the assembly to hail before making his decision. He then grasped the glove of a handler as a member of his inner circle announced that spring would come early this year.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 36 mins ago

Philippines Reports 1st Virus Death Outside of China

coronavirus 13 hours ago

4 Military Facilities Approved to Quarantine Overseas Arrivals

The annual event has its origin in a German legend that says if a furry rodent casts a shadow on Feb. 2, winter continues. If not, spring comes early.

In reality, Phil's prediction is decided ahead of time by the group on Gobbler's Knob, a tiny hill just outside Punxsutawney. That's about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Groundhog Day
Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Weather Stories Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today COZI TV Sports Giants New England Patriots Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us