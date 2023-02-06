earthquake

3.8 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks NY Monday; Thousands Report Shaking

Did you feel it?

By NBC New York Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A rare 3.8 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the Buffalo, New York area early Monday.

Initial data from the United States Geological Survey indicated the earthquake hit about 1.24 miles east-northeast of West Seneca around 6:15 a.m. Did you feel it? Nearly 3,000 people did, according to USGS.

Gov. Kathy Hochul's office acknowledged the earthquake on Twitter and said no damage had been reported. No injuries were reported either. Some did notice shaking, though. 

Aquí están las últimas novedades en español.
buffalo earthquake
USGS
Here's a look at the intensity map.

The Empire State quake came after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocked wide swaths of Turkey and Syria early Monday, toppling hundreds of buildings and killing more than 1,500 people.

It's been some time since the New York area experienced an earthquake of a magnitude similar to the one that hit the Buffalo area Monday. Rochester reported a 2.6 magnitude one nearly three years ago, but that earthquake saw much fewer reports of shaking, according to Spectrum.

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, killing and injuring thousands of people in the two countries, and reducing hundreds of buildings to piles of rubble.

