Earth's hottest day ever was recorded on July 3, 2023

The hottest day ever on Earth happened on July 3, 2023. The average global temperature reached 62.62 degrees Fahrenheit.

The average global air temperature was recorded two meters above the Earth's surface with the data compiled by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the University of Maine.

The previous record for the Earth's hottest day was set in July 2022 and in August 2016 when the global temperature reached 62.46 degrees.

The rise in global temperatures is likely due to recent heat waves in the US, Canada and Europe and El Nino. During El Nino conditions sea surface temperatures rise above average in the Pacific Ocean.

NOAA/ Maine global temperature data goes back to 1979, but researchers say these temperature readings are comparable with data that goes back much further. They are confident this is the highest global temperature since instrumental measurements began around the 1850s.