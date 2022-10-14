Indiana Catholic School Teacher Accused of Creating ‘Kill List'

A fifth grade teacher at St. Stanislaus Catholic School in East Chicago, Indiana, was charged on Friday with one felony count of intimidation for allegedly creating a "kill list" and threatening violence toward students and fellow staff members.

East Chicago police took 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres into custody on Thursday after one of her students reported the teacher to school leaders on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the student told a counselor that the teacher had made comments about killing herself, students and staff at the school. The student also said the teacher told them she has a "kill list" and that they were at the bottom of the list, police said.

School officials said the teacher was escorted to the principal's office, where she remained under supervision and had no further contact with students. After students were safely dismissed, the teacher was escorted off campus and the police were notified.

Carrasquillo-Torres was arrested at her home in Griffith on Thursday morning and charged on Friday.

Parents told NBC Chicago Friday that the community is in shock.

"I am shaking thinking about it," said parent Nancy Fuentes. "I feel like I’m going to cry. The first thought that came to my head was about those kids at the school in Uvalde, Texas."

“I’m very, very scared and disappointed,” Fuentes said.