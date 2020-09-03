hurricane laura

Deaths Related to Hurricane Laura Rise to at Least 24

The two new deaths in Louisiana were blamed on medical conditions exacerbated by heat and the loss of electricity following the hurricane

Dustin Amos walks near debris at a gas station on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state.
AP Photo/Gerald Herbert

Two more deaths in Louisiana have been blamed on Hurricane Laura, which made landfall there last month as a Category 4 storm, bringing the deaths in that state to at least 19, officials said.

The new deaths in Rapides Parish, involved people who died from medical conditions that were exacerbated by excessive heat and the loss of electricity, the Louisiana Department of Health said.

Five deaths in Texas have also been blamed on the hurricane, which made landfall Aug. 27, bringing the total deaths related to the storm to at least 24 in the two states.

U.S. & World

2020 Presidential Race 10 hours ago

Twitter, Facebook Slap Labels on Trump's Posts on Voting Twice

voting 13 hours ago

Trump Suggests Polling Place Double-Check for Mail-In Voters

More than 200,000 customers in Louisiana remained without power as of Thursday evening, according to the Louisiana Public Service Commission.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

hurricane lauraTexas
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us