Eduardo Rodriguez Signs With Tigers: Report

His deal is worth between $77 million and $80 million

By Marc Fortier

The Boston Red Sox are losing a member of their starting rotation, as pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has reportedly agreed to sign a five-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Rodriguez's deal is worth between $77 million and $80 million, according to ESPN.

The Red Sox made a qualifying offer to Rodriguez about a week ago prior to the start of free agency that would have paid him $18.4 million.

Boston will now be eligible to receive draft pick compensation from the Tigers.

The lefthanded pitcher went 13-8 with a 4.74 earned run average over 157.2 innings in an up-and-down 2021.

Rodriguez, 28, missed all of the abbreviated 2020 season due to complications caused by a bout with COVID-19. Prior to that, however, the Venezuelan had turned in back-to-back solid campaigns in 2018 and 2019, going 32-11 with a 3.81 ERA and 359 strikeouts over 333 innings. Rodriguez finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting in 2019, when he went 19-6 and pitched a career-best 203.1 innings.

He was originally acquired by Boston as a minor leaguer from the Baltimore Orioles on July 31, 2014 in exchange for reliever Andrew Miller.

NBC Sports Boston contributed to this report.

