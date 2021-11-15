Eduardo Rodriguez Signs With Tigers: Report

The Boston Red Sox are losing a member of their starting rotation, as pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez has reportedly agreed to sign a five-year deal with the Detroit Tigers.

Rodriguez's deal is worth between $77 million and $80 million, according to ESPN.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a five-year deal with between $77 million and $80 million, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 15, 2021

The Red Sox made a qualifying offer to Rodriguez about a week ago prior to the start of free agency that would have paid him $18.4 million.

Boston will now be eligible to receive draft pick compensation from the Tigers.

As the A's eye another rebuild, John Tomase explains why Chaim Bloom and the Red Sox should be giving Oakland a call around three pitchers in particular

The lefthanded pitcher went 13-8 with a 4.74 earned run average over 157.2 innings in an up-and-down 2021.

Rodriguez, 28, missed all of the abbreviated 2020 season due to complications caused by a bout with COVID-19. Prior to that, however, the Venezuelan had turned in back-to-back solid campaigns in 2018 and 2019, going 32-11 with a 3.81 ERA and 359 strikeouts over 333 innings. Rodriguez finished sixth in American League Cy Young voting in 2019, when he went 19-6 and pitched a career-best 203.1 innings.

He was originally acquired by Boston as a minor leaguer from the Baltimore Orioles on July 31, 2014 in exchange for reliever Andrew Miller.

NBC Sports Boston contributed to this report.