Elderly drug dealer in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams sentenced to 2 and a half years in prison

Williams died in September 2021 after consuming heroin laced with fentanyl

An elderly drug dealer was sentenced on Tuesday to 2 and a half years in prison in connection with the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams.

Carlos Macci, 72, was among four men arrested on drug trafficking charges tied to the death of Williams, who was best known for his role as the feared stickup man Omar Little in HBO's "The Wire."

Macci was sentenced to 30 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release, with the first year in an inpatient drug treatment facility.

Williams, 54, died in September 2021 after consuming heroin laced with fentanyl. The previous day, he purchased the drugs from a member of Macci’s crew in Brooklyn. The exchange was caught on surveillance video and described by New York federal prosecutors in court filings.

Michael K. Williams, best known for his role as Omar Little in “The Wire,” was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment.

