Elijah McClain's Family Settles Lawsuit With Aurora, Colorado, Over Police Confrontation

The mother of Elijah McClain, a Black man who died days after a violent confrontation with police in 2019, has settled her federal civil rights lawsuit against Aurora, Colorado, her lawyers said Monday.
"A settlement in principle has been reached with the city of Aurora resolving all claims raised" in Sheneen McClain's suit, her lawyers said in a statement.
There were no additional details available about the settlement. Lawyers Qusair Mohamedbhai, Siddhartha H. Rathod, Loren M. Brown and Daniel A. Wartell said only that "allocation of the proceeds" between Sheneen McClain and father Lawayne Mosley were being determined.
