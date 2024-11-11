Donald Trump

Trump chooses Elise Stefanik to serve as US ambassador to the United Nations

The nomination is the president-elect's first Cabinet pick for his second term

By Garrett Haake and Rebecca Shabad | NBC News

Rep. Elise Stefanik in Washington on June 13
Tom Williams / Pool via Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump has tapped House Republican Conference chair and longtime ally Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., to serve as ambassador to the United Nations, a Trump transition official confirmed to NBC News on Monday.

The nomination is Trump's first Cabinet pick for his second term in the White House.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

“I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter,” Trump told the New York Post, which received a statement from the president-elect.

The news was first reported by CNN. NBC News has reached out to Stefanik's office for comment.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Stefanik, 40, has been a staunch defender of Israel in its response to Hamas' Oct. 7 attacks as well as an outspoken over the last year about antisemitism on college campuses.

A day before last week's election, Stefanik reiterated her call for the defunding of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East because she alleges it has been infiltrated by Hamas.

Israel has accused staff members of the organization of participating in the Oct. 7 terror attacks, prompting it to fire at least 10 people. Israel's parliament voted in late October to ban the organization's operations.

U.S. & World

2024 Paris Olympics 27 mins ago

Jordan Chiles opens up in emotional 1st live interview after losing bronze: ‘I know that we were right'

Donald Trump 4 hours ago

Will Trump's hush money conviction stand? A judge will rule on the president-elect's immunity claim

Stefanik has served as the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference since May 2021, after then-Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., was ousted from from the role over her vocal criticism of Trump. Stefanik has served in the House since 2015 and represents New York's 21st Congressional District, which covers upstate New York, bordering Vermont and Canada.

Any appointments by Trump that lead to vacancies in the House could prove problematic for House Republicans. While they could maintain control of the lower chamber, an election outcome that NBC News has not yet called, their margin will be slim, and they struggled throughout the last Congress to maintain effective control of the body with few votes to spare.

This story first appeared on NBCNews.com. More from NBC News:

Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpDecision 2024
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us