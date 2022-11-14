Eminem's Restaurant Pop-Up ‘Mom's Spaghetti' Comes to SoHo

What to Know For a limited time Eminem's Detroit restaurant Mom's Spaghetti is serving up pasta plates in SoHo to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the hit song that inspired the eatery's name.

Since the pop-up is also a celebration of the 20th anniversary of the release of "8 Mile" there will be fan experiences based on the movie. Exclusive merchandise will also be available for sale.

Having launched Thursday, the pop-up, which is located at 131 Greene St., will run until Nov. 20.

"His palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy

There's vomit on his sweater already, mom's spaghetti

He's nervous, but on the surface he looks calm and ready"

The pop-up's name is a play on the rapper's 2002 No. 1 hit "Lose Yourself" which garnered the recent Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee an Oscar for Best Original Song since it was the main soundtrack of his hit semi-autobiographical movie "8 Mile."

The New York City iteration of the pop-up restaurant (which also saw a limited run in Los Angeles ahead of the rapper's performance at the Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show along with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Anderson.Paak. and 50 Cent) has proven popular, having already sold out all its slots, according to the website.

The pop-up features a simple menu of spaghetti ($12), spaghetti with meatballs ($15), or the vegan option for $16 of spaghetti with rabbit balls (an ode to Eminem's "8 Mile" character). There are also cold drinks available.

For any stan out there that simply missed out on RSVPing for a slot, fear not! Although, RSVPs are required, there will be an extra queue line for walk-ups in case there are last-minute available RSVP-entry slots.