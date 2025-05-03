College worker accused of soliciting underage applicant for sex

A Boston man working in the admissions department of Emmanuel College is accused of offering to pay an underage girl who applied there for sex.

Federal authorities said 29-year-old Jacob Henriques, an assistant admissions director at the school, was arrested Friday evening on a charge of attempted sex trafficking of a minor.

The office of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said Henriques allegedly used his position to get students' and applicants' personal information.

Henriques allegedly contacted at least four victims, offering to pay them for "some fun," including a 17-year-old prospective student, prosecutors said.

He's also accused of offering to provide the victims with pornography and sending pornographic videos and images to some, including the underage girl.

Before giving a school tour to the 17-year-old girl on or around April 25, Henriques allegedly reviewed her tour registration form, Foley's office said. The document included her date of birth.

"Within hours of finishing the tour, it is alleged that Henriques began texting the victim on her phone number provided on her admissions form. Henriques allegedly offered to pay the victim $400 for 'some fun' right now and told her that he had pornographic videos and pictures for her," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a press release. "He allegedly told the victim that 'porn' and '$' was ready for her. Henriques then allegedly sent the minor victim five pornographic videos depicting men and women engaged in sex acts and asked her whether or not she wanted to participate in a 'gangbang' and whether or not she wanted to have sex with him."

Henriques repeatedly texted her but refused to tell her who he was or how he got her phone number, authorities said. She eventually blocked his number, but he allegedly started contacting her by email.

He allegedly accessed the girl's profile 47 times between April 25 and April 28.

The Catholic school in Boston's Fenway area, founded in 1919, said it notified the authorities about the allegations and fired Henriques after an internal investigation.

"Emmanuel College is saddened, angered, and shocked by these serious federal allegations that have been brought against a former employee. They are an affront to our core values, and we stand with any victimized by this incident," the school said in a statement. "Because the safety and well-being of all is our highest priority, and consistent with established policies, we took strong action upon learning of this issue, immediately contacting law enforcement and launching an investigation that led to the prompt termination of the individual. We have cooperated fully with authorities from the moment this matter came to our attention and will continue to do so."

If convicted of attempted sex trafficking of a minor, Henriques faces 10 years to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release and a fine as high as $250,000, Foley's office said.

Henriques is due to appear in U.S. District Court in Boston on Monday. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.