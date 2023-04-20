food and drink

Employee Facing Charges for Putting Needles in Food at Pennsylvania Grocery Store: Police

Police say the employee put sewing needles in vegetables and Tastykake packages

By Max Molski

Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Pennsylvania State Police are warning shoppers after they say an employee at a Lehigh County grocery store put sewing needles in food.

Troopers were contacted Wednesday about possible food tampering at a Giant store in Lower Macungie Township's (Pa.) Trexlertown section. Their investigation found that an employee put needles in bagged vegetables and individual Tastykake packages.

The tampered items were bought and returned by customers.

"The safety of our customers is GIANT'S top priority," the company said in a statement. "Out of an abundance of caution, the company has removed some products from shelves at its Trexlertown store. The categories believed to be affected include: single serve Tastykakes, fresh bagged green beans, loose sweet yellow and white onions, fresh green asparagus, soft packaged dog food and treats, soft packaged cat food and treats, instant mashed potatoes (boxed) and cleaning sponges."

A teen, who Giant referred to as a "now former employee," has been identified and will face charges, according to state police.

Trooper Nate Branosky said no injuries were reported.

Giant and state police are advising customers to notify authorities if they suspect any further tampering. They have also urged customers who made purchases from the store between April 13 and April 19 to check their items.

