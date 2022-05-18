Drunk Man in Ambulance Shoots NYC EMT in Back After Disorderly Bar Call: Cops

An alleged drunk and disoriented man riding in the back of an ambulance is accused of shooting an EMT member in the back en route to a hospital in Staten Island late Wednesday, authorities say.
Crews from Richmond University Medical Center responded to a call of a disorderly person at the Funkey Monkey Lounge on Forest Avenue, later identified as Thomas McCauley, 37, around 8 p.m.
They put him in an ambulance and at some point he allegedly pulled out a gun and shot one of the emergency personnel trying to help him, cops say.
McCauley then got out of the ambulance and ran away, but was tackled by an off-duty lieutenant, police said. He is in custody at a local precinct; charges are pending.
Police released a photo of the weapon recovered at the scene.
Attorney information for McCauley wasn't immediately known.
The EMT works for Richmond University Medical Center; the hospital said he was in stable condition in the trauma department after being shot in the back.