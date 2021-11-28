Ending Months of Speculation, McConaughey Says He Will Not Run for Texas Governor

Actor Matthew McConaughey will not run for Texas governor, he said Sunday in a video posted on social media.

The Texas-born Oscar winner said that after considering to run, he decided against it. Instead, he announced his plans for another approach.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I'm going to continue to work to invest the bounty I have to support the entrepreneurs, businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders," McConaughey said in the video. "Establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life. Organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust, while also generating prosperity."

McConaughey trailed Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and Democrat Beto O'Rourke in a potential three-way race for governor, according to a Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll released earlier this month.

It was unclear what policy positions McConaughey would have taken had he decided to run.

Abbott will face former state Sen. Don Huffines, former state GOP Chair Allen West and conservative commentator Chad Prather in the Republican primary. Former U.S. Rep. O'Rourke is the likely Democratic nominee.

The deadline to file to run for office in 2022 is Dec. 13.