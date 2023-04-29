food news

Entenmann's Launches Ice Cream Sandwiches Based on Its Baked Goods

If you're interested in purchasing the chilly treats, there's only one place you can get them.

By Matt Stefanski

Popular baked goods brand Entenmann's is venturing into the world of ice cream.

Entenmann's has released a line of ice cream sandwiches inspired by its popular products "fans know and love," including Original Recipe Chocolate Chip Cookies and Rich Frosted Donuts, according to a news release.

In all, there are a total of six options, which are listed below:

  • Brownie Cookie Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Chocolate Chip Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Chocolate Chip & Brownie Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Chocolatey Glazed Cookie Donut Salted Caramel Ice Cream Sandwiches
  • Glazed Cookie Donut Ice Cream Sandwiches
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

If you're interested in purchasing the chilly treats, there's only one place you can get them.

The ice cream sandwiches are available in the freezer aisle at Walmart.

This article tagged under:

food news
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us