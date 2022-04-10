Mayor Eric Adams Isolating After Positive COVID-19 Test

One week after attending a reported "super-spreader" event in Washington, D.C., Mayor Eric Adams has tested positive for COVID-19 after waking up "with a raspy voice," his press secretary said Sunday.

The mayor of New York City is the latest high-profile politician to contract the virus after attending a dinner at the Gridiron Club last weekend in the nation's capital. At least 72 people have reportedly tested positive since the event, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and NY Rep. Gregory Meeks.

Adams had already been pulled from the public events on his Sunday morning schedule after experiencing mild symptoms related to the virus. His press secretary initially said Adams' rapid test came back negative.

“At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be canceling all public events for the remainder of the week. He is also going to immediately begin taking the anti-viral medications offered for free to New York City residents and encourages all New Yorkers eligible for these medications to take them as well," Press Secretary Fabien Levy said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

His press secretary said Adams will continue working remotely while in isolation.

This AM, @NYCMayor woke up with a raspy voice and, out of an abundance of caution, took a PCR test that has come back positive.



At this time, the mayor has no other symptoms, but he is already isolating and will be cancelling all public events for the week. — Fabien Levy (@Fabien_Levy) April 10, 2022

Adams was testing regularly since returning from Washington and had tested negative multiple times since his visit, Levy said Friday.

The mayor was attending in-person events in Albany on Saturday one day after he went to Yankees' opening day, according to his public schedule.

Adams had been scheduled to appear Sunday morning on MSNBC and in-person at the ribbon cutting at Coney Island's opening day of Deno's Wonder Wheel.