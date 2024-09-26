Eric Adams
Live updates: Adams defiant as feds allege mayor took bribes in ‘grave breach' of public trust

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted Thursday on federal charges alleging that he took bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign sources

By NBC New York Staff

Eric Adams became the first sitting New York City mayor to face criminal prosecution on Thursday.

Adams is accused of improper benefits and illegal campaign contributions, fraudulent matching funds claims, concealment of travel benefits and corrupt favor for foreign benefactor, according to the document unsealed this morning. The U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan alleges in the indictment that Adams “compounded his gains” from the illegal contributions by gaming the city’s matching funds program, which provides a generous match for small dollar donations.

The mayor, who is tied up in a multitude of ongoing investigations, has denied wrongdoing or knowledge of wrongdoing. His lawyer says his client awaits his day in court.

The historic federal probe into Adams and his top officials have already spurred serious questions about the next steps for City Hall -- and potential action from Albany.

Here are all the latest developments in and out of the courthouse.

