European markets set to open lower again as negative momentum continues

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.

European markets are heading for a negative open Thursday as momentum continues to decline.

Most Asia-Pacific markets edged higher overnight, with data from China showing consumer prices shrank faster than expected in October.

In the United States, S&P 500 futures slid modestly Wednesday night after a session in which the broad-market index added to its longest winning streak since November 2021. Investors will be keeping an eye out for data on U.S. jobless claims on Thursday, as well as remarks from a slate of Federal Reserve officials, including chair Jerome Powell.

Now is a good time to buy gold stocks, according to Morgan Stanley.

Tensions in the Middle East, brought on by the Israel-Hamas war, had triggered a gold "safe-haven" rally as investments in the precious metal picked up. The rally has since fizzled and gold spot prices have moved up some 0.05% in the year to date.

Notably, however, gold stocks underperformed gold prices by about 20% in the last three months, the investment bank's analysts said, naming several stocks to play the "golden opportunity."

— Amala Balakrishner

The bond bear market is the worst in more than 200 years, according to BNP Paribas' global chief investment officer.

But, he said, one corner of the bond market is an opportunity for investors: U.S. "fallen angels" in the high-yield credit segment.

CNBC Pro takes a look at some of the top-rated funds and exchange-traded funds, according to Morningstar.

— Weizhen Tan

European markets: Here are the opening calls

European markets are expected to open in negative territory Thursday.

The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 23 points lower at 7,384, Germany's DAX down 19 points at 15,205, France's CAC down 14 points at 7,019 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 30 points at 28,277, according to data from IG.

Earnings are set to come from ArcelorMittal, WH Smith, Tate and Lyle, Deutsche Telekom, Henkel and Merck.

— Holly Ellyatt