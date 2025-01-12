Where can evacuated people in LA find supplies, resources and aid?

As destructive wildfires continue to tear through Southern California, many donation centers were quickly overwhelmed with an outpouring of contributions from the community.

For evacuees, many of whom have been left with next to nothing, access to needed items like clothes, toiletries and even funds are going to be critical in the coming days and weeks.

Here's where evacuees can find food, clothing, disaster relief, pet care and other resources:

Food, clothes, and other essentials

Santa Anita Park

Evacuees can visit the parking lot next to the race track at Santa Anita Park to find clothes, pillows, pallets of bottled water and other necessities.

The ad-hoc donation center, which was originally assembled in the Rose Bowl parking lot, also has a food station, where evacuees can get a free meal.

The center is open for pickups 7 a.m. - 11 a.m. P.T. Sunday and will be accepting donations until Sunday evening.

Los Angeles Regional Food Bank

The Los Angeles Regional Food Bank has over 600 partner locations offering food and non-food items to evacuees, including some in areas under evacuation orders.

Evacuees can use the agency's Pantry Locator to find the bank closest to them.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen, founded by chef Jose Andres, has set up several mobile locations across Southern California, offering free hot meals to those impacted by the fires.

Santa Anita Park parking lot

5:30pm - 9pm Jack In The Box

2125 North Windsor Ave.

Altadena

5:30pm - 10pm St Francis School

200 Foothill Blvd.

La Cañada Flintridge

12pm - 5pm Pasadena City College

1570 E Colorado Blvd.

Pasadena

5pm - 9pm Arco

Fair Oaks Avenue &, E Woodbury Rd

Altadena

1pm - 5pm

Shelter and recovery

YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles

The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles is offering emergency supplies and shelter, as well as free childcare for children of first responders, essential workers and families who have been displaced or evacuated, though there are limited spaces available. Children must be at least 4 years and 9 months old to attend the program.

The agency is also offering help replacing government documents like driver's licenses, Medi-Cal cards and CalFresh cards.

Find the closest YMCA location here.

Pet-friendly recreation centers

The Los Angeles Department of Parks and Recreation has turned seven recreation centers across Southern California into pet-friendly emergency shelters.

Find the closest shelter here.

FEMA Disaster Relief

Evacuees are encouraged to apply for financial disaster assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Representatives from the agency will also be available at the following seven Los Angeles libraries to assist in person between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. PST Sunday and Monday:

La Cañada Flintridge Library

4545 N. Oakwood Ave.

818-790-3330 San Gabriel Library

500 S. Del Mar Ave.

626-287-0761 La Crescenta Library

2809 Foothill Blvd.

818-248-5313 Temple City Library

5939 Golden West Ave.

626-285-2136 Live Oak Library

22 W. Live Oak Ave., Arcadia

626-446-8803 West Hollywood Library

625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

310-652-5340 San Fernando Library

217 N. Maclay Ave.

818-365-6928

A full list of FEMA resources is available at FEMA.gov/disaster/4856.

Pet care

LA Animal Services

Los Angeles Animal Services has several locations providing shelter, food, crates, bowls and blankets for pets, both big and small.

Small Animals Large Animals Westwood Recreation Center

1350 S. Sepulveda Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA, 90025 Los Angeles Equestrian Center

480 Riverside Dr.

Burbank, CA, 91506 Ritchie Valens Rec Center

10736 Laurel Canyon Blvd.

Pacoima, CA, 91331 Hansen Dam Rec Centers

11770 Foothill Blvd.

Lake View Terrace, CA, 91342

Department of Animal Care and Control

LA's Department of Animal Care and Control is offering shelter to small and large animals at nine locations across Southern California. Find the full list here.