Here's What's Planned Saturday to Remember Marathon Bombing's 10th Anniversary

A series of events will be held in Boston on Saturday to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

Two One Boston Day remembrance events will be held Boylston Steet. In addition, over a dozen One Boston Day volunteer events will be hosted by city departments and neighborhood organizations.

The first will be an early morning private gathering and wreath laying shortly after 7:15 a.m. at the memorial sites for the families who lost loved ones at the 2013 Boston Marathon. Honor guards, including the Boston Fire Department, Boston Police Department, Boston Emergency Medical Services, and Suffolk County Sheriff Department’s Honor Guards, will be present at the memorial sites throughout the day. After the B.A.A. 5K race, the City will open Boylston Street between Dartmouth and Fairfield Streets for members of the public to visit the memorial sites.

Then at 2:30 p.m., the public is invited to join members of the One Fund Community, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, first responders, hospital leaders, B.A.A. leadership, and local running groups at the Boston Marathon Finish Line for a dedication of a new commemorative finish line, the ringing of bells, and the unveiling of a One Boston Day marker on Boylston Street.

Both events will be livestreamed in the video player above.

Wu is also encouraging Boston residents to take part in their own individual acts of kindness, including those on the 2023 One Boston Day Acts of Kindness Checklist. Examples from the checklist range from buying a cup of coffee for a stranger to donating blood.

We’re coming together with partners from across our city to commemorate #OneBostonDay through service events & acts of kindness. Donate. Volunteer. Get involved: https://t.co/eQ9Ykf3UOX pic.twitter.com/tPSWDwDDIu — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) April 13, 2023

Like in years past, people are welcome to share their reflections and acts of service plans for One Boston Day on social media with the hashtag #OneBostonDay.