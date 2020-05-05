What’s First? Where? New York, Nearing Grim Death Milestone, Gives New Details on Reopening Plan

What to Know Nearly 30,000 people in the tri-state have died because of COVID-19, though officials acknowledge the real toll is likely higher; with NYC's probable fatalities included, NY state's deaths would top 25,000 alone

Three months. That's how long it's taken a virus relatively unknown to science to kill nearly 30,000 people in the tri-state area -- and almost 70,000 people in the United States. Infections have been confirmed in more than 475,000 people locally, though the number sickened could really be up to 10 times that.

It's taken just a matter of months to send a robust national economy to the brink of another Great Depression, and that same amount of time to entrench a sense of uncertainty and fear so deep in the American public that this generation may never fully recover.

Still, three months into the coronavirus pandemic, states have been invigorated by incremental signs of progress. Some have kickstarted their economic reboots; others, like New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, are taking smaller steps so as not to eradicate the gains they paid an excruciating price to make.

New York state has lost more than 19,400 people to COVID-19; including their 5,373 probable fatalities, the five boroughs alone have lost nearly that. New Jersey is nearing a grim 10,000 milestone while Connecticut has lost nearly 3,000.

The Empire State has done more than 1 million tests, more than any country in the world apart from its own, and confirmed 318,953 infections. It may never be possible to test every single New Yorker. That awareness is core to how states are charting their preliminary reopening strategies. As the entire world can agree, "No one wants to go through this twice." Some countries already have.

What's First -- and Where? Cuomo Outlines New Regional Reopening Guidelines, Expands on Phased Approach by Industry

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said he expected to allow his "PAUSE" directive to expire in some parts of the state after May 15, while extending it in others. The signs of progress have been consistent and clear; progress has been measurable, but it in inches rather than feet. The decline of the curve is not as steep as the incline.

Reopening is an "art form," Cuomo said. It's far more complicated than shutting the state down. He previously had unveiled a phased reopening strategy based on industry, with construction and manufacturing reopening first. They were deemed the "most essential" with the "lowest risk" of infection spread.

Where do restaurants fit in? What about retail? Cuomo explained Monday where those fit on the timeline as well. Retail and professional services, along with finance, are in Phase II of the reopening strategy, he said. Phase III includes restaurants and food services, along with hotels and similar accommodations.

Phase IV, the final of the phases Cuomo released, includes arts/entertainment and education. He and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy have announced in the last week that their state's schools will stay closed for the rest of the academic year.

Cuomo doesn't want to make the same mistakes he has seen in other countries. Some, Cuomo says, have reopened too quickly. Their infection rates soared. Currently, New York has an infection rate of about 0.7. If that climbs to 1, where every infected New Yorker is infecting one other person, "you have an outbreak," the governor said. "And you have to shut down everything immediately."

On Monday, Cuomo clarified some of his regional reopening guidelines. He broke the state down into 10 regions and charted their progress on seven key metrics. None of the regions has achieved more than five of the metrics. New York City has only met three, while Long Island has achieved just two.

Some regions of New York are closer to reopening than others.



Currently, no region meets all the requirements necessary to reopen safely and securely.



Those metrics stem from four core factors Cuomo says the state will monitor to determine when regions can reopen.

The four factors include:

New Infections: Based on guidelines from the CDC, regions must have at least 14 days of decline in total net hospitalizations and deaths (as counted on a three-day rolling average). In regions with few COVID cases, the region cannot exceed 15 net new total hospitalizations or 5 new deaths on a three-day rolling average. In order to monitor the potential spread of infection in a region, a region must have fewer than two new COVID patients admitted per 100,000 residents per day.

Based on guidelines from the CDC, regions must have at least 14 days of decline in total net hospitalizations and deaths (as counted on a three-day rolling average). In regions with few COVID cases, the region cannot exceed 15 net new total hospitalizations or 5 new deaths on a three-day rolling average. In order to monitor the potential spread of infection in a region, a region must have fewer than two new COVID patients admitted per 100,000 residents per day. Health Care Capacity: Every region must have the health care capacity to handle a potential surge in cases. Regions must have at least 30 percent of total hospital and ICU beds available. This is coupled with the new requirement that hospitals have at least 90 days of personal protective equipment stockpiled.

Every region must have the health care capacity to handle a potential surge in cases. Regions must have at least 30 percent of total hospital and ICU beds available. This is coupled with the new requirement that hospitals have at least 90 days of personal protective equipment stockpiled. Diagnostic Testing Capacity: Each region must have the capacity to conduct 30 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents per month. The state is rapidly expanding capacity statewide to help all regions meet this threshold.

Each region must have the capacity to conduct 30 diagnostic tests for every 1,000 residents per month. The state is rapidly expanding capacity statewide to help all regions meet this threshold. Contact Tracing Capacity: Regions must have a baseline of 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 residents, and additional tracers based on the projected number of cases in the region. The state is currently building an army of contact tracers with Mayor Bloomberg to meet the needs of each region statewide.

Regions will also need to put these precaution plans in place in order to reopen and allow businesses to operate:

Adjust workplace hours and shift design as necessary to reduce density in the workplace

Enact social distancing protocols

Restrict non-essential travel for employees

Require all employees and customers to wear masks if in frequent contact with others

Implement strict cleaning and sanitation standards

Enact a continuous health screening process for individuals to enter the workplace

Continue tracing, tracking and reporting of cases

Develop liability processes

With more than one million New Yorkers having been tested for the coronavirus, Cuomo on Monday said 2,538 additional cases brought the statewide total to 318,953.