Ex-rock musician is a ‘person of interest' in California woman's disappearance, police say

A California woman has been missing for more than two weeks and her boyfriend, a former rock musician, is a person of interest in her disappearance, authorities said.

Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, 61, of Capitola, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12, according to a statement from the El Cerrito Police Department.

Herrmann’s loved ones reported her missing after not hearing from her for more than a week, police said in a statement on Saturday. She was last seen in Santa Cruz on Dec. 3, police said.

