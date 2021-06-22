Mother of Vikings' Jaylen Twyman Speaks in Exclusive Interview After DC Shooting

The mother of Minnesota Vikings player Jaylen Twyman, who was shot multiple times in D.C. yesterday, spoke about her son’s recovery exclusively to News4's Shomari Stone Tuesday.

Through the camera intercom on her Ring doorbell, Stephanie Twyman answered questions while at a hospital with her son.

“I’m hurt and I know that it can happen to anyone,” she said. “I want [people] to know that Jaylen is fine. He’s strong. He’s going to make a 100% recovery.”

On Monday evening, Jaylen Twyman was shot on 50th Street while visiting his aunt. Police said the gunman also shot three other people, whose names have not been released.

The 21-year-old defensive tackle was born in D.C. and played in a No. 55 jersey at H.D. Woodson High School. He attended the University of Pittsburgh and had recently signed a rookie contract with the Vikings.

“I’m feeling blessed. I’m feeling blessed that my son is alive. My son is well,” Stephanie Twyman said.

She said her son miraculously survived because the shots made superficial exit wounds. The other victims are also expected to be OK.

“They were shooting at everyone, anyone that was outside. It was not a targeted shooting," Stephanie Twyman said. "They were shooting at everyone. It just so happens he was leaving his aunt’s house and he happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Police released photos of the suspect’s SUV. While police search for the shooter, Stephanie Twyman thanked the community.

“We thank everyone for their well wishes and their prayers and Jaylen will be coming home soon and he’ll be going back to camp,” she said, referring to training camp with the Vikings.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to give them a call.