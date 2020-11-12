Takata

Exploding Takata Air Bag Inflator Kills Man in Arizona Crash

The September death of the unidentified male is the 27th worldwide caused by the faulty inflators

TOKYO, JAPAN - JUNE 26: A Takata Corp. logo is seen on display at a car showroom on June 26, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S. on June 26, 2017, overwhelmed by the outcome following its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of more than 180 people globally. The company announced most of its assets will be bought by the Detroit rival, Key Safety Systems for about $1.6 billion (175 billion yen).
Christopher Jue/Getty Images

U.S. investigators have determined that shrapnel from an exploding Takata air bag killed a BMW driver during a crash in Arizona.

The September death of the unidentified male is the 18th in the U.S. since 2009 and 27th worldwide caused by the faulty inflators.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration wouldn't release further details on the death, citing privacy concerns. But the agency said the incident underscores the importance of getting recall repairs done. A message was left Thursday seeking comment from BMW.

Takata used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate air bags in a crash. But the chemical can become more volatile over time when exposed to moisture in the air. The explosion can blow apart a metal canister and hurl shrapnel into the passenger compartment.

The problem caused the largest series of auto recalls in U.S. history, with at least 63 million inflators recalled. The U.S. government says that as of September, more than 11.1 million had not been fixed. About 100 million inflators have been recalled worldwide.

Most of the deaths have been in the U.S., but they also have occurred in Australia and Malaysia.

Drivers can check to see if their vehicles have been recalled by going to https://www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and keying in their 17-digit vehicle identification number.

The recalls drove Japan's Takata into bankruptcy and brought criminal charges against the company. Eventually it was purchased by a Chinese-owned auto parts supplier.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

