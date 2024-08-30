4 hurt after explosion in basement of NYC home: FDNY

Four people were hurt, three with serious injuries, after an explosion inside the basement of a multi-family home in Brooklyn, according to the FDNY.

The blast occurred around 8:30 p.m. Thursday at a three-story home on East 37th Street between Foster Avenue and Farragut Road in East Flatbush, fire officials said.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, two of the blast victims were in the street, while another two were on the top floor of the home.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the explosion, but four people suffered injuries, two of whom suffered serious burns. Fire officials said it is believed that the two burned victims were inside the basement at the time of the blast. A third individual was taken to the hospital for cuts and bruises.

Shards of glass were seen strewn about the street, while the rear of the building appeared to have structural damage. The two adjoining homes were evacuated as well, though the damage to those buildings was not immediately clear. There was no fire that came as a result of the explosion.

It was not immediately clear if the basement was a separate apartment from the rest of the home, or part of another unit.

An investigation by fire marshals is ongoing.