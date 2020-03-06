Explosion Near US Embassy in Tunisia Wounds 5 Police, Report Says

Tunisian media are reporting that a suicide bomber on a motorcycle has set off a blast near the U.S. Embassy in the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

The private Radio Mosaique said that five police officers were wounded. That report could not be immediately confirmed.

The embassy posted on its Facebook page that emergency personnel are responding to "an explosion that occurred near the U.S. Embassy in Tunis." They asked people to avoid the area and consult local media for updates.

Islamic extremists have targeted Tunisia in recent years, killing scores of people.

A video on Twitter shows people running in the street after the explosion.