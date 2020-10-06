QAnon

Facebook Bans QAnon Across Its Platforms

A company spokesperson said the enforcement started Tuesday

Protestors rally at Oregon State Capitol
John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Facebook said Tuesday that it is banning all QAnon accounts from its platforms, a significant escalation over its previous action and one of the broadest rules the social media giant has put in place in its history.

Facebook said the change is an update on the policy it created in August that initially only removed QAnon accounts that discussed violence, which resulted in the termination of 1,500 pages, groups and profiles.

A company spokesperson said the enforcement, which started Tuesday, will “bring to parity what we’ve been doing on other pieces of policy with regard to militarized social movements,” such as militia and terror groups that repeatedly call for violence.

U.S. & World

Donald Trump 17 hours ago

‘Disgraceful': Trump Tweet Angers Pandemic Survivors

Florida 13 hours ago

Delta Rapidly Intensifies Into a Category 4 Hurricane as It Aims for US Gulf Coast

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

QAnon
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us