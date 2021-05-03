Donald Trump

Facebook Oversight Board to Rule This Week on Suspended Donald Trump Account

After years of treating Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram silenced his accounts on Jan. 7

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump will find out this week whether he gets to return to Facebook and Instagram.

The social network’s quasi-independent Oversight Board says it will announce its decision Wednesday on a case concerning the former president.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Trump's account was suspended for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Donald Trump Mar 22

Donald Trump Planning Return to Social Media With His Own Platform, Senior Adviser Says

Donald Trump Mar 4

YouTube CEO Says the Platform Will Lift Trump's Suspension When Risk of Violence Drops

After years of treating Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram silenced his accounts on Jan. 7, saying at the time he’d be suspended “at least” through the end of his presidency.

Facebook set up the oversight panel to rule on thorny issues about content on its platforms, in response to widespread criticism about its inability to respond swiftly and effectively to misinformation, hate speech and nefarious influence campaigns.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpFacebookInstagramCapitol Riot
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us