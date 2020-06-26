Donald Trump

Fact Check: Trump's Trade War Pinched Maine's Lobster Industry; He Falsely Blames Obama

The industry achieved record sales under former President Barack Obama

Evan Vucci/AP

President Donald Trump falsely claimed Thursday that it was his predecessor who was responsible for the struggles of Maine's lobster and fishing industries.

After more than three years in office and flagging in the polls against the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, Trump positioned himself on Twitter as the industry's champion after signing a memorandum that would direct federal aid dollars to fishermen hurting from the loss of income.

Trump has his facts wrong. It was his trade war with China, which destabilized the industry and cost lobster fishermen big business, that precipitated his administration's bailout, while the industry achieved record sales under former President Barack Obama.

U.S. & World

United States 17 hours ago

Virus Updates: States Retreat as Cases Surge Across US South, West

Border wall 6 hours ago

Military Funding for Trump Border Wall Construction ‘Unlawful,' Appeals Court Rules

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

Donald TrumpBarack ObamaTrump administration
George Floyd Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us