Falling Debris Kills Woman in Midtown Manhattan

What to Know A woman was struck and killed by falling debris in the heart of midtown Manhattan Tuesday, authorities said

The accident happened on 49th Street, near Seventh Avenue, shortly after 11 a.m.

The Department of Buildings called the case a tragedy, saying in a statement it was conducting a thorough investigation

She was pronounced dead at the scene in front of 152 West 49th Street, police say.

The victim was 60 and had serious head trauma, police said. Police officials have identified the victim as Erica Tishman.

No other details about the nature of the debris -- bricks or some part of facade or other material -- is known. Video posted to the Citizen app showed a heavy emergency presence, with police and fire engine sirens blaring in the heart of midtown.

The Department of Buildings is investigating and has engineers and inspectors at the scene to determine what exactly fell.

According to DOB complaints, inspectors noted facade issues with a building near the scene of the deadly incident. However, it is unclear if this is the same area where the debris broke off.

"This is a tragedy, and the family and friends of the victim are in our thoughts. No pedestrian should be at risk from dangerous façade conditions," a spokeswoman with the department said in a statement.