Family Dollar Recalls Condoms, Pregnancy Tests and Dozens More Over-the-Counter Products

Family Dollar initiated a voluntary recall Friday of over certain over the counter medical supplies after it an investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that the products were stored and shipped outside of the label temperature requirements.

The recall lists about 40 products ranging from pregnancy tests, condoms, marijuana test kits, first aid products to dental cleaners and adhesives.

In a second announcement from the FDA on Friday, Family Dollar expanded the list of recalled products to include six Colgate toothpaste and mouthwash products.

The recall includes products that shipped to stores between May 1 and June 10, according to the FDA.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Family Dollar is not reporting any consumer complaints or reports of illness related to this recall. The FDA says that the recall is being conducted “out of an abundance of caution.”

Family Dollar notified affected stores and asked employees to remove stock of affected items.

Customers that bought affected product can return it to the Family Dollar store where it was purchased without receipt.

The recall does not apply to stores in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Alaska or Hawaii. None of the stores in these states received any products subject to the recall. There are no Family Dollars in Alaska or Hawaii.

To see a full list of recalled products visit the FDA website.

Customers with questions regarding the recall can contact Family Dollar Customer Service at 844-636-7687 between 9-5 p.m. EST.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of a recalled product can be reported to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.