Fauci Staffer to Retire After Report He Trashed Fauci as ‘Mask Nazi'

A public relations staffer for the agency run by Dr. Anthony Fauci announced his "intention to retire" on Monday, the department said, after the Daily Beast reported that he was the author of numerous articles trashing Fauci and dismissing the coronavirus pandemic as a "massive fraud."

William B. Crews, a public affairs specialist for the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was identified by the Beast as moonlighting as managing editor of the conservative website RedState, where he wrote articles under the pseudonym "streiff."

The articles are filled with misinformation, directly contradicting the agency's recommendations about the virus and calling Fauci a "mask nazi," among other insults.

