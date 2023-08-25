FBI arrests Jan. 6 rioter they say assaulted officers with a speaker, a shoe and a lamp

The FBI has arrested a Jan. 6 rioter who attacked police officers using a variety of items including a metal baton, a floor lamp and a shoe, according to court records.

Curtis Logan Tate, known to online "Sedition Hunters" as #ShinyCircleTattoo because of a distinct tattoo on his hand, was arrested in North Carolina on Thursday. He faces several charges, including a felony charge of assaulting federal officers while using a deadly or dangerous weapon and a felony count of assaulting law enforcement during a civil disorder. The other items he allegedly used in the attack were a speaker box and a broken table leg.

An affidavit details an interview FBI special agents conducted with Tate at his residence just days after the riot, on Jan. 13, 2021. The FBI said Tate insisted he had not committed any acts of violence, saying he did not agree with "destroying s---, breaking s---, [or] destroying our historic house."

In spite of his claims to the FBI, images of Tate were added to the FBI's Capitol Violence webpage, which the bureau has used to ask members of the public to identify individuals who assaulted police officers.

On Jan. 6, 2021, supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.