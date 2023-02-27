FBI Arrests Florida Man Dubbed ‘Sedition Panda' for Allegedly Storming Capitol Wearing Costume Head

The FBI has arrested a Donald Trump supporter who allegedly stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while wearing the head of a panda costume.

Jesse James Rumson was arrested in Florida on Monday, according to court records, and charged with multiple offenses including assaulting, resisting or impeding an officer and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds.

Video from Jan. 6 shows that a man wearing a panda head entered the U.S. Capitol through an emergency fire escape seconds after it was broken open by members of the mob and quickly made his way toward police officers who were trying to keep the rioters back.

Here's footage from a Jan. 6 trial of what that break-in by the Senate Parliamentarian's office looked like from the inside: pic.twitter.com/BTBjH3LmIw — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 1, 2022

Online sleuths who have helped identify hundreds of Capitol rioters dubbed the individual “Sedition Panda” and had surfaced photos of him.

