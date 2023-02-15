FBI Searched University of Delaware in Biden Documents Investigation

The FBI has conducted two searches in recent weeks at the University of Delaware as part of an ongoing investigation into President Joe Biden’s retention and handling of classified documents, according to two senior law enforcement officials familiar with the probe.

It was not immediately clear what if anything was seized by the FBI.

The previously undisclosed searches at Biden's alma mater were first reported by CNN on Wednesday.

As with the previous searches of Biden's residences in Delaware and an office in Washington, D.C., he used after the Obama administration, the president's lawyers arranged for the searches with the Justice Department and consented to all DOJ demands for the searches, so no warrants were issued, the sources said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

President Joe Biden on Thursday addressed the discovery of classified documents and official records at his home and former office. "We are fully cooperating. We are looking forward to getting this resolved quickly," Biden said.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.