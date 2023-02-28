FBI Director Accuses China of Trying to ‘Thwart and Obfuscate' Covid Origin Probe

FBI Director Chris Wray said Tuesday that Beijing has stymied efforts by the U.S. and others to investigate the origins of the coronavirus.

In an interview with Fox News, Wray said the FBI believes Covid probably originated from a "potential lab incident" in Wuhan, but that the Chinese government has essentially interfered with the agency's ongoing probe.

"The FBI has for quite some time now assessed that the origins of the pandemic are most likely a potential lab incident in Wuhan,” Wray told Fox News host Bret Baier.

“I will just make the observation that the Chinese government, it seems to me, has been doing its best to try to thwart and obfuscate the work here, the work that we’re doing, the work that our U.S. government and close foreign partners are doing, and that's unfortunate for everybody,” Wray added.

The CDC said the new COVID-19 variant is responsible for 75% of new cases.

