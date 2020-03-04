Department of Justice

FBI Failed to Identify, Track Homegrown Extremists, Justice Department Watchdog Says

Since 9/11, homegrown violent extremists (HVE) have carried out over 20 attacks in the U.S., federal authorities said Wednesday

Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz prepares to testify in a Senate hearing
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

The FBI has not done enough to identify and fight homegrown extremists, the Department of Justice’s internal watchdog said Wednesday.

The agency also failed to follow up on some cases that had been flagged as potential threats to the country, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz wrote in his report, as reported by NBC News.

“The FBI has not taken a comprehensive approach to resolving deficiencies in its counterterrorism assessment process,” Horowitz concluded.

U.S. & World

coronavirus 10 hours ago

Family, Neighbor and Friends of NYC Attorney Test Positive for COVID-19, Taking State to 11 Cases

Joe Biden 2 hours ago

Sanders Refocuses on Biden After Super Tuesday Stumble

The FBI defines homegrown violent extremists or HVE’s as “global jihad-inspired” individuals who were radicalized in the United States and are not taking marching orders directly from “foreign terrorist organization” like Al Qaeda or the Islamic State militant group.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

This article tagged under:

Department of JusticeFBI
Local U.S. & World Coronavirus Outbreak Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Taste Of Today Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us