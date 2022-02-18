FDA Issues Warning Against Using Certain Powdered Baby Formulas

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers against using certain powdered baby formulas that have been linked to serious infections in infants.

According to an advisory, the FDA is investigation four consumer complaints of "infant illness related to products from Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis, MI facility received from 9/20/2021 to 1/11/2022."

Abbott Nutrition issued a voluntary recall of some of their products. The FDA's investigation includes four infant illnesses in three states. No illnesses connected to the formula have been identified in Connecticut.

According to a news release, the FDA is advising consumers not to use Similac, Alimentum, or EleCare powdered infant formulas if:

the first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and

the code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and

the expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later.

You can also check to see if your formula is impacted by clicking here.

According to Dr. Sink, the supply of formula at Connecticut Children's is affected. They are looking for alternatives.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"We are actively working through either liquid products that are ready to feed, those are not affected, or other products that were not part of the recall," said Dr. Sink.

If your formula is affected, Dr. Sink said it's best to look for another option as well.

"That may mean buying another can or that may mean talking to your pediatrician to find out what alternatives there may be for your particular baby," said Dr. Sink.

According to the FDA, parents and caregivers should never dilute infant formula and should not make or feed homemade infant formula to infants.

The Diaper Bank of Connecticut has several hundred cans of powdered baby formula that will now go to waste. The cans were intended for families in need, but the nonprofit learned Friday that they were impacted by the recall.

"Disappointment and concern for the families that we serve," said Janet Stolfi Alfano, the executive director of the Diaper Bank.

Her team is still waiting to hear if they will get replacements for the formula. In the meantime, they are asking anyone who received formula from them to check the can.

"Because we want to make sure that the families are safe," said Stolfi Alfano.

The FDA advisory does not include liquid formula products or any metabolic deficiency nutrition formulas.