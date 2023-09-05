Brazil

Fierce storm in Brazil kills at least 21 people and displaces more than 1,600

TV footage showed families on the top of their houses pleading for help as rivers overflowed their banks

By The Associated Press

Brazil
(Photo by Mateus BRUXEL / AGENCIA RBS / AMATEUS BRUXEL/AGENCIA RBS/AFP via Getty Images

At least 21 people died in southern Brazil due to a fierce storm that caused floods in several cities, authorities said Tuesday.

Rio Grande do Sul Gov. Eduardo Leite said the death toll is the state's highest due to a climate event. He said about 60 cities had been battered by the storm, which was classified as an extratropical cyclone.

Leite said 15 of the deaths occurred in one house in Mucum, a city of about 50,000 residents.

The Rio Grande do Sul state government said it had recorded 1,650 people made homeless since Monday night.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

TV footage showed families on the top of their houses pleading for help as rivers overflowed their banks.

The city hall at Mucum recommended that residents seek out supplies to meet their needs for the next 72 hours.

The governor said one of the dead was a woman who was swept away during a rescue attempt.

U.S. & World

University of Wisconsin 44 mins ago

Pier collapse at University of Wisconsin Labor Day celebration leaves dozens injured

news 4 hours ago

Trump's daily statements threaten to prejudice jury pool in D.C. elections case, prosecutors warn

“I regret the death of a woman in a rescue attempt over the Taquari river,” Leite said in his social media channels. “The wire broke, she and a rescuer fell. Unfortunately the woman did not survive and the rescuer is seriously injured.”

Rio Grande do Sul was hit by another extratropical cyclone in June, which killed 16 people and caused destruction in 40 cities, many of those around state capital of Porto Alegre.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

BrazilNatural disasters
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us