Figure skater who lost both parents in DC plane crash brings crowd to its feet

Maxim Naumov came to a stop in the middle of the ice, looked up at the sky and patted his heart. Then he mouthed a few words, in Russian, to his parents:

“This is for you guys. You guys are with me. I love you both.”

Former world pairs champions Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova died in January when their plane crashed into a military helicopter on approach to Washington, D.C., and fell into the icy Potomac River. A total of 67 people were killed, including more than two dozen who were returning from a development camp following the U.S. figure skating championships in Wichita, Kansas.

Maxim Naumov, who finished fourth at nationals, already had returned home. Since the crash, he has become in many ways the face of the tragedy — or at least its effect on the skating community.

“I don’t think I’ve walked through a hallway and haven’t given a hug since. And I feel that support and love,” he said Sunday. “It’s been beyond anything that I could have ever even imagined. And it helps so much to get through this day.

“It’s overwhelming,” he said. “But it makes my heart so full.”

Naumov, 23, skated in a benefit in Washington earlier this month that raised more than $1.2 million for the victims’ families. Speaking to reporters Sunday after performing at the world championships gala, Naumov said the time that he is on the ice gives his mind a chance to escape the tragedy.

“As soon as I hit the ice, my brain just — I don’t know whether it’s focus or just calmness or stillness or what, but it feels like I tune everything out,” he said. “And I’m just talking with them, and they’re helping me.

“I don’t hear the crowd. I don’t hear the announcers, I don’t hear anything. I just have this internal dialogue and I’m just able to almost be calm and just be in my heart,” Naumov said. “And they’re always there, too. And every time I think of them, especially when I’m on the ice, it really, really helps me get through.”

The world championships, which had previously been scheduled at the home of Boston's Celtics and Bruins, brought renewed attention to the plane crash and the century-old Skating Club of Boston that has been a home for Olympians and recreational skaters alike.

There was a tribute on Wednesday, sandwiched between the day's two sessions, and frequent reminders of the tragedy.

Alisa Efimova and Misha Mitrofanov, who finished sixth in pairs this weekend, held up pictures of the Boston club members who died in the crash: two young skaters, their mothers and the two coaches. Reigning U.S. champion Amber Glenn wore a T-shirt honoring the memory of all the young skaters who were lost.

Doug Zeghibe, owner of The Skating Club of Boston, said that the crash would have “long-reaching impacts” for the community and that the club previously lost dozens of members in a plane crash in 1961.

Ilia Malinin, the “Quad God” who won his second straight world championship on Saturday night, finished the show on Sunday with a performance that he said was dedicated to the plane crash victims. He came to the end, red-eyed and choking back tears.

Naumov’s introduction on Sunday identified him as a member of the Boston club and included his three fourth-place finishes at nationals. It didn’t mention the crash, but many in the crowd surely knew his connection: He received not only the polite applause that greeted most of the other skaters, but a second wave, with individuals standing to cheer him on.

Wearing unadorned black pants and a sparkly black top, a gold chain flopping around his neck as he glided across the ice, Naumov gave a gala performance aimed more at emotion than proof of athletic prowess.

The choice of music, Mac Miller’s posthumous 2020 release “That’s on Me,” was intentional. Miller died of an accidental drug overdose in 2018.

“Lately, for some reason — well, not for some reason — but lately I’ve just been listening to Mac Miller’s album ‘Circles.’ Like just over and over and over,” Naumov said. “And knowing the unfortunate story about him as an artist, it’s been very relatable.

“I relate to it, and I feel really deeply and emotionally what he’s talking about in those songs. And it’s also been really helpful for me to almost get my emotions out in that way personally.”

When his skate was over, Naumov took a deep breath, patted his heart again and waved in each direction. His bows were deep and poignant. Leaving the ice after a one-minute standing ovation, he made the sign of the cross.

“There’s a lot of emotions just right now, and it’s hard to even put a name to what I’m feeling currently," he said. "I just feel so much support, and it’s very overwhelming.

“I have so much gratitude," Naumov said. “And I’m thankful for each and every single one of those fans.”