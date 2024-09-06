Kenya

A fire in a school in Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police say

President William Ruto called the news “devastating” and said action would be taken against those responsible.

By Evelyne Musambi | The Associated Press

File. An opened notebook with pencil,orange and Pencil Sharpener on old wooden table.
Getty Images

A fire in a school dormitory in Kenya killed 17 students and seriously burned 13 others, police said Friday.

There are fears that the death toll may rise, police said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The cause of the fire Thursday night at Hillside Endarasha Primary in Nyeri county was being investigated, police spokesperson Resila Onyango said.

“We are investigating the cause and will take necessary action,” she said.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

President William Ruto called the news “devastating” and said action would be taken against those responsible.

“I instruct relevant authorities to thoroughly investigate this horrific incident. Those responsible will be held to account,” he wrote on the social media platform X.

U.S. & World

Gun violence 1 hour ago

How to talk with kids about school shootings and other traumatic events

Social media 2 hours ago

New Mexico attorney general sues company behind Snapchat alleging child sexual extortion on the site

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, urged school administrators to ensure that safety guidelines recommended by the education ministry for boarding schools are being followed.

School fires are common in Kenyan boarding schools, where many students stay because parents believe it gives them more time to study without long commutes.

Some fires have been started by students during protests over the workload or living conditions. In 2017, 10 high school students died in a school fire in the capital, Nairobi.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Kenya
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us