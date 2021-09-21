New Orleans Saints

Fire, Smoke Seen on Caesars Superdome Roof Ahead of Saints' Return

The fire is not expected to cancel future events, including the Saints' upcoming game on Oct. 3

By Kelley Ekert

New Orleans' Superdome fire
Courtesy of The New Orleans Fire Department

A fire broke out on the roof of the Caesars Superdome roof on Tuesday afternoon in New Orleans.

Black smoke was spotted billowing from the New Orleans Saints' stadium around 1:40 p.m. ET. The fire was reported under control about half an hour later, fire officials reported.

According to Doug Thornton, VP of stadiums for ASM Global, which manages the Superdome, the fire was started "in the gutter tub" on the roof while workers were cleaning. The building will still undergo a full damage assessment.

One person was brought to the hospital for “minor burns," according to the New Orleans Emergency Management Services. Emergency officials called on people to stay away from the area.

The New Orleans Fire Department said the fire was considered accidental, and a result of work being done on the roof.

The fire is not expected to cancel future events, including the Saints' upcoming game on Oct. 3, LSED/ASM Global said in a statement Tuesday.

The Saints are set to play their first home game of the season at the Superdome in Week 4 against the New York Giants. The Saints were forced to relocate to Texas after Hurricane Ida devastated the city of New Orleans, and have yet to play a game this season at the Superdome.

Before returning home, the Saints will face the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

