More than 100 firefighters are battling a massive 8-alarm fire at a church in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The fire began Monday around 6 p.m. at the Fountain of Life Center on 2035 Burlington Columbus Road in Florence Township and continued into the night as flames fully engulfed the building.

SkyForce10 was over the scene as firefighters battled heavy smoke and flames that caused the roof of the church to partially collapse.

The church, which also has a location in Trenton, New Jersey, was large enough to seat up to 3000 people.

"It's heartbreaking," William Jackson, a member, told NBC10. "It's heavy."

No injuries have been reported.

As of 10:30 p.m., firefighters were still working to put out the flames. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to an adjacent school.

Church members told NBC10 work was recently being done to the building's HVAC system. Fire officials said it's too early to determine a cause however.

The Fountain of Life Center pastor said they will hold their normal Sunday service at a nearby athletic building.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.