Hurricanes

Florida officials warn of flesh-eating bacteria in floodwaters

In anticipation of flooding from Hurricane Milton, Florida's Health Department is urging people to avoid floodwaters to prevent exposure to Vibrio

By Gabriella Rudy | NBC News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Florida Health Department is urging people to avoid floodwaters to prevent exposure to Vibrio, a flesh-eating bacteria, in anticipation of flooding from Hurricane Milton.

Vibrio bacteria are commonly found in warm coastal waters and can cause illness when open wounds are exposed to contaminated water. After heavy rainfall and flooding, like that expected from Milton, the concentration of these bacteria may rise.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Those who have compromised immune systems, liver disease or open wounds are at higher risk for Vibrio vulnificusa life-threatening infection caused by Vibrio exposure.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.
Copyright NBC News

This article tagged under:

Hurricanes
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us