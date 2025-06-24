Florida AG says ‘Alligator Alcatraz' detention center for migrants approved by feds

A plan to turn an old airstrip in the Florida Everglades into a detention center for immigrants who entered the United States illegally has been approved by the federal government and could be open by next month, the state's attorney general said, though Miami-Dade's mayor says the county wants more information about the project.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said Monday that the project, which he's calling "Alligator Alcatraz," was approved by the federal government.

Uthmeier spoke about the plan with political commenter Benny Johnson, a YouTube host, adding that he hopes to have the facility open the first week of July with temporary facilities including trailers and tents.

The plan calls for the facility to be built at the Miami-Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport off Tamiami Trail, which Uthmeier described as "virtually abandoned."

The airport sits on 30 square miles of land that's surrounded by swamp, dangerous wildlife and alligators. The enormous runway is used for commercial pilot landing training.

Uthmeier said the remote location means the facility won't really require a perimeter.

"I’m proud to help support President Trump and Secretary Noem in their mission to fix our illegal immigration problem once and for all. Alligator Alcatraz and other Florida facilities will do just that," Uthmeier posted on X. "We in Florida will fight alongside this administration to keep Florida safe, strong, and free."

Uthmeier last week said the facility could house up to 1,000 immigrants who entered the country illegally, and said Monday he hopes to have around 5,000 beds total between "Alligator Alcatraz" and other holding facilities.

"We'll detain, deport and get people out of this country that don't belong here," Uthmeier told Johnson.

The Department of Homeland Security commented about the plan on X on Monday night.

"We are working on cost-effective and innovative ways to deliver on the American people’s mandate for mass deportations. Alligator Alcatraz will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida," the DHS post read.

The State of Florida has moved quickly to try to acquire the land, which borders Miami-Dade and Collier counties.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie recently sent a Letter of Intent to Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and Collier County Commission Chair Rick LoCastro with the purpose of buying the land for $20 million.

But Levine Cava's office said they have concerns over the proposed use of the land and want more information.

"In particular, the County has significant concerns about the environmental impacts on the Everglades which is the source of our clean drinking water and the cornerstone of our regional economy, and we requested a detailed analysis and report on environmental impacts of this facility to the Everglades ecosystem," Levine Cava's office said in a statement Monday. "We further requested the opportunity for an updated appraisal and a deeper financial analysis to make sure we maximize the value of this public asset on behalf of Miami-Dade taxpayers – given the amount offered is $20 million whereas the most recent appraisal puts the total value of the site at at least $190 million."

The New York Times reports that remote facility will cost the state around $450 million a year to run, but Florida can request some reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said Tricia McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for the Department of Homeland Security.