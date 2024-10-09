Florida braces for Hurricane Milton landfall and catastrophic storm surge

Hurricane Milton is expected to make landfall on Florida's Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday morning, according to a new NBC News forecast.

Hurricane Milton's sustained winds were about 160 mph, located 205 miles west-southwest of the Dry Tortugas and about 360 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida, the NHC said in its 1 a.m. ET advisory.

“Milton has the potential to be one of the most destructive hurricanes on record for west-central Florida,” the NHC said in a forecast discussion.

Forecasters warn the immense and powerful storm could generate “life-threatening” storm surge of up to 15 feet in a region that's particularly flood-prone.

According to the NHC, areas with populations of around 11.4 million were under hurricane warnings.

Hurricane #Milton Advisory 15A: Milton Will Bring Life-Threatening Storm Surge and Winds to Portions of the Florida Gulf Coast. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 9, 2024

Gov. Ron DeSantis and others warned people Tuesday to finish their storm preparations and evacuate as Hurricane Milton approached the state as a Category 5 storm.

“Time is running out," DeSantis said on Tuesday. "But you do have time today to heed any evacuation orders and do what you need to do to protect yourself and your families.”

Thousands have evacuated to public shelters around the Tampa Bay area, and there's still room for more residents, the government of Pinellas County said on X.

The storm landed on the Mexican Caribbean coast on Tuesday, bringing strong winds that knocked down trees and disrupted power lines across Quintana Roo.

Milton spared Quintana Roo’s beaches on its way north to Florida, but local officials said the state continues to be on moderate risk alert in the north.

Mexican officials said so far no fatalities have been reported, only minor damages such as waterlogged roads, fallen trees, and power outages.

Hurricane Milton spared Mexico's Quintana Roo as it takes aim at Florida's battered Gulf Coast.

Tampa Bay has not been hit directly by a major hurricane since 1921, and authorities fear luck is about to run out for the region and its 3.3 million residents. President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for Florida, and U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor said 7,000 federal workers were mobilized to help in one of the largest mobilizations of federal personnel in history, The Associated Press reported.

“This is the real deal here with Milton,” Tampa Mayor Jane Castor told a Monday news conference. “If you want to take on Mother Nature, she wins 100% of the time."

For a list of all Florida evacuation orders click here.