Florida Gov. DeSantis Signals Support For ‘Don't Say Gay' Bill

The bill would ban discussions of gender identity, sexual orientation

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signaled support for a bill that would prohibit the discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in the state's primary schools.

He said it was "entirely inappropriate" for teachers to be having conversations with students about gender identity, when he was asked by reporters at a Miami event Monday. He cited instances of them telling children, “Don’t worry, don’t pick your gender yet," and also "hiding" classroom lessons from parents.

“Schools need to be teaching kids to read, to write,” DeSantis said. “They need to teach them science, history. We need more civics and understanding of the U.S. Constitution, what makes our country unique, all those basic stuff.”

