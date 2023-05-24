Florida Man Arrested at Virginia Preschool With an AK-47 in His Vehicle

A Florida man was arrested while trespassing at a McLean, Virginia, preschool Tuesday, and officers seized two firearms from his vehicle, police said. Fairfax County police said one of the guns was an AK-47.

Eric Sandow, 32, was at the Dolley Madison Preschool and allegedly told officers he was going to the CIA, Fairfax County police said. The agency’s headquarters is about a mile away.

Sandow wasn’t armed when officers found him, police said.

Officers detained Sandow, searched his vehicle and found two firearms. A photo released by police shows a long gun and a handgun, plus bullets and other firearm accessories.

Sandow was charged with felony possession of a firearm on school property.

It wasn't immediately clear if Sandow had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

